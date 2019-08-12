Two B.C. murder suspects died of suicide, guns found near bodies

Autopsy confirms bodies are those of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

Two men suspected of killing three people in B.C.,.and sparking a nation-wide hunt died of suicide RCMP said moments ago.

Autopsy results confirmed the two bodies found near Gillam are Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, the two B.C. murder suspects. RCMP said the two died of suicide by “gunfire.” Two guns were found near the bodies.

The medical officer said it appeared they were alive for a few days.Their bodies were found in the dense bush close to the Nelson River near Gillam, Manitoba.A forensic analyst is to take place on the firearms to see if they are connected to the three B.C. deaths.

