Daily
National News

Two B.C. murder suspects died of suicide, guns found near bodies

August 12, 2019 174 views

 Autopsy confirms bodies are those of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

Two men suspected of killing three people in B.C.,.and sparking a nation-wide hunt died of suicide RCMP said moments ago.

Autopsy results confirmed the two bodies found near Gillam are Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, the two B.C. murder suspects. RCMP said the two died of suicide by “gunfire.” Two guns were found near the bodies.

The medical officer said it appeared they were alive for a few days.Their bodies were found in the dense bush close to the Nelson River near Gillam, Manitoba.A forensic analyst is to take place on the firearms to see if they are connected to the three B.C. deaths.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Navajo Nation, Albuquerque sign deal to combat racism

August 12, 2019 49

GALLUP, N.M. _ The nation’s largest Native American reservation and New Mexico’s largest city have signed…

Read more
Daily

Native council announces opposition to Alaska gold mine

August 12, 2019 68

BETHEL, Alaska _ An Alaska Native council has announced its opposition to a proposed gold mine…

Read more

Leave a Reply