Daily
National News

Trudeau breached Conflict of Interest Act, says ethics commissioner

August 14, 2019 51 views
Independent Members of Parliament Jane Philpott and Jody Wilson-Raybould speak with the media before Question Period in the Foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa, Wednesday April 3, 2019. ADRIAN WYLD / CANADIAN PRESS

OTTAWA _ The federal ethics watchdog says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by improperly pressuring former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to halt the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

 

Mario Dion says Trudeau’s attempts to influence Wilson-Raybould on the matter contravened section 9 of the act, which prohibits public office holders from using their position to try to influence a decision that would improperly further the private interests of a third party.

 

He says there’s little doubt that SNC-Lavalin’s financial interests would have been furthered had Trudeau succeeded in convincing Wilson-Raybould to overturn a decision by the director of public prosecutions, who had refused to invite the Montreal engineering giant to negotiate a remediation agreement in order to avoid a criminal prosecution on fraud charges related to contracts in Libya.

 

Dion says Trudeau also improperly pushed Wilson-Raybould to consider partisan political interests in the matter, contrary to constitutional principles on prosecutorial independence and the rule of law.

 

Wilson-Raybould quit Trudeau’s cabinet in February over the affair; friend and cabinet ally Jane Philpott resigned soon after.

 

Trudeau subsequently kicked both women out of the Liberal caucus; they are running for re-election as independent candidates.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Federal government apologizes for historic sled dog killings in the North

August 15, 2019 14

  IQALUIT, Nunavut _ The Canadian government has apologized for the killings of thousands of sled…

Read more
Daily

Trudeau should apologize for violation of ethics code: Philpott 

August 15, 2019 19

OTTAWA- Former Liberal cabinet minister turned Independent MP Jane Philpott says the people of Canada still…

Read more

Leave a Reply