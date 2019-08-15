Five People Facing Drug Related Charges

August 14th, 2019

Brantford Police Service continues to actively investigate incidents involving illicit drug activity.

Brantford Police Service has charged three males and two females with drug related offences after an investigation.

Members of the Brantford Police Service Street Crime Unit entered into a drug investigation at a residence on North Park Street. With the assisted of the Task Force, the Emergency Response Team and Community Patrol Officers a search warrant was executed at the address on August 14, 2019. During the search of the residence police located a large amount of Fentanyl valued at approximately $11,500.00 as well as Crystal Methamphetamine valued at approximately $350.00 and a large sum of Canadian currency. Five people were located inside the residence and were arrested.

As a result of the investigation, three males and two females have been arrested and charged. Three of the accused were held for bail hearings and two others (a 38 year old Paris woman and a 18 year old Brantford male) are facing charges related to the investigation and will appear in court at a later date.

1. Mark Francis BRAY, 49 years of Brantford is charged with:

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (fentanyl) under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (methamphetamine) under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

– Breach of Probation under the Criminal Code

– Breach of Recognizance under the Criminal Code

2. Danielle Suzanne CURLEY, 43 years of Brantford is charged with:

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (fentanyl), under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (methamphetamine), under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

– Possession of Firearm contrary to order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code

3. Jeremy Douglas PORTER, 39 years of Brantford is charged with:

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (fentanyl), under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (methamphetamine), under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

– Breach of Probation x4 under the Criminal Cod

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 or Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

