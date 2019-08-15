Three Charged in Overdose Death of Haldimand County Man

HALDIMAND COUNTY-The Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged three people as a result of the investigation into the death of 32-year-old Jason Robert Kerr from Haldimand County. Headed up by OPP Detective Inspector Randy Gaynor, the investigation began after Kerr’s death on February 1st, 2019 was found to have been an overdose on the opioid carfentanyl. carfentanyl is an opioid that is used by veterinarians for very large animals like elephants, it is comparatively roughly 100 times more toxic than fentanyl and 10,000 times more toxic than morphine.

Both 29-year-old Hillary Elizabeth Robertson and 32-year-old Terry Anthony Wood were both charged with Manslaughter, Causing Death by Criminal Negligence and Trafficking in Substance – Carfentanyl.

Also arrested was 27-year-old Jesse Ross Wellings who was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Carfentanyl.

All three are from Haldimand County and have been held in custody with a schedule to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga on Thursday, August 15th, 2019 at 9:00a.m.

“The OPP is committed to supporting safe, healthy communities for all Ontarians.” Detective Inspector Randy Gaynor of the Criminal Investigation Branch of the OIPP said in a statement.

“As a law enforcement organization, the OPP’s role in this crisis is to investigate opioid-related incidents with an acute focus on the apprehension of those who produce, import, and traffic illegal drugs.”

