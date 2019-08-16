Six Nations longest serving elected official Dave Hill passes

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations is mourning the loss of one of longest serving elected band councillors with the passing of Councillor Dave “Big Dave” Hill Thursday, August 15 2019.

Councillor Hill was first elected in 1996 and would go on to serve his district for 23 years. He is Six Nations Elected Council’s longest serving councillor.

Six Nations Elected Council expressed their “deep sorrow and condolences on

the passing of long time District #1 Councillor Dave Hill.”

Councillor Hill has served on a number of council committees as both a committee member, chairperson and council chair in the absence of the elected chief.

He has over seen several major capital projects and infrastructure including housing, the results of his work can be seen in the community today.

Six Nations Elected Council said Councillor Dave Hill will be remembered for his passion and tireless advocacy on

behalf of the Six Nations community. Mr. Hill has had a profound and lasting legacy

positively impacting the Six Nations community.

“Our hearts are heavy with tremendous sadness today with the loss of our longest serving Councillor Dave Hill. Dave held that corporate history which was so important to the work that we do and we were forever thankful for the perspective that he brought to the Council table. He truly had a heart of gold and was always there for the people to

help, however he could. He will be sorely missed”, said Chief Ava Hill.

Six Nations Elected Council extends our thoughts and prayers to the family of Councillor Dave Hill.

