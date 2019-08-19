Daily
National News

Warren to test ability to move beyond Native American flap 

August 19, 2019 64 views

By Elana Schor

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is set to address Native American issues on Monday, directly tackling an area that’s proved to be her biggest political liability.

The Massachusetts senator’s past claim to tribal ancestry, which culminated in her release of a DNA analysis last year, had drawn criticism from some Native Americans and dogged her 2020 campaign in its early weeks.

But Warren, who last week released a detailed policy agenda to help Native Americans, has since climbed in the polls.

She’s appearing at a two-day Native American forum in Sioux City, Iowa, that’s drawing 10 rivals. The event promises to test Warren’s ability to move beyond the flap over her previous discussions of her heritage, for which she apologized to the Cherokee Nation.

