Six Nations Police Shut Down Illegal Cannabis Shop

Six Nations Police have arrested one man and seized drugs and cash after the execution of a Cannabis Act search warrant last week. The warrant was executed at 3670 Fourth Line Road on Thursday August 15th at 2:30 p.m.

Police Officers entered the building and arrested the lone employee on the premises without incident. They also seized cannabis, edibles, shatter, THC oils, other paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Owen Scott Thomas-Green, 22, of Ohsweken was arrested and charged with Distribution of Illegal Cannabis, Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distribution and Possess for the Purpose of Sale.

Six Nations Police continue to investigate the dispensary and are attempting to locate the owner of the business as well as the owner of the property the business is located on. Investigators believe that the owner of the business is a non band member who resides in Brantford.

