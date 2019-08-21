The Six Nations Elected Council has agreed to waive the rental fees for an Animal Wellness Program being held later this year. Fees being waived are for $1,516.80. Elected Council also agreed to waive all rental fees for use of the Six Nations Community Hall for any future Pet Wellness Clinics, Spay/Neuter Clinics and Rabies Clinics until the Animal Wellness Program is able to secure a facility of their own to hold such events. The fee wavier only covers the use of the building not any fees that may be charged to pet owners….



