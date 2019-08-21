Local News
Ethics commissioner finds Canada PM Trudeau violated ethics

August 21, 2019 60 views
Jody Wilson-Raybould

By Rob Gillies ASSOCIATED PRESS TORONTO-Canada’s ethics commissioner said Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau improperly pressured a former attorney general to halt the criminal prosecution of a company, a development that could imperil his re-election chances. The report comes just before the official start of campaigning for the Oct. 21 general election and it threatens to re-inflame a scandal that rocked the government earlier this year, causing a drop in poll ratings that had since abated. Ethics commissioner Mario Dion said Trudeau’s attempts to influence the then attorney general and justice minister, Jody Wilson-Raybould, were contrary to the constitutional principle of prosecutorial independence. “The prime minister, directly and through his senior officials, used various means to exert influence over Ms. Wilson-Raybould,” Dion wrote. “The authority of the prime minister…

