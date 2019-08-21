Food Bank Facing Shortfall Despite Breaking Ground on New Location

By Justin Lethbridge Writer The Six Nations Food Bank needs your help. With fund raising activities and seeking out sponsors the food bank has managed to raise nearly half a million dollars towards the building of a new permanent home at 40 Cao Lane. But it is still $75,000 short of their fundraising goal of $565,833.50. The food bank has been operating out of various locations for a number years. But now it plans to launch a new building in a permanent location to better meet the growing needs of the community. Annual reports show that between April 2017 and March 2018 the Six Nations Food Bank serviced 2,114 visitors and in 2018 they assisted over 400 households. A proposal was submitted to the Six Nations of the Grand River…



