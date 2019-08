The Six Nations Elected Council has accepted Ontario Transfer Payment Agreements from the Ministry of Attorney General (MAG) for 2019/20 Fiscal Year. The agreement provides $174,570 for a restorative justice worker and $170,170 for a bylaw worker. Both workers are already part of the Justice Department, this just provinces funding for their salaries. The Elected Council also approved to sign the agreement….



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page