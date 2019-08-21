Sports
Montour thrills fans at Hockey Night in Brantford

August 21, 2019 1 view
NHL players, Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis , former MPP Dave Levac, MP Phil McColeman and Elected Chief Ava Hill drop the puck starting the fun at Hockey Night in Brantford Wednesday. (Photo by Neil Becker)

By: Neil Becker Writer BRANTFORD – Buffalo Sabres defenceman Brandon Montour couldn’t have asked for a warmer reception. Participating in Hockey Night in Brantford’s Encore Game, on Wednesday August 14th at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre, Montour received an enthusiastic long ovation when it was his turn to be introduced during pre-game player introduction. This Six Nations product, who was originally drafted by the Anaheim Ducks second round, 55th overall in the 2014 draft, and played for a few seasons before being traded last February to the Sabres, took time out of his summer training to play in this game which had current and former NHL players along with prospects all from Brantford and the surrounding areas. During warm-ups for the Encore Game, which was to raise money for Crossing…

