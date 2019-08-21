Sports
ticker

Native Daughters Kaidynce Miller has strong passion for ball

August 21, 2019 2 views
The Six Nations Native Daughters showed tremendous improvements in fielding and hitting according to their coach Donna Martin. (Photo By Neil Becker)

By Neil Becker Sports Writer SIX NATIONS– It’s not hard to notice that Six Nations Native Daughters slugger Kaidynce Miller has a strong passion for playing ball. Despite her team concluding the regular season at home with a 10-5 loss on Friday, August 16th against the St. George Spartans, Miller whether batting or out in the field, was always smiling and laughing with teammates. “I just love being able to play,” Miller said afterwards. When asked about what the Native Daughters squad have improved on the most, she replied, “Everything. Batting, throwing, catching. Everyone has really improved.” Also expressing her passion for ball was Millers teammate Trinity Van Every who replied, “It’s fun being with friends, playing and meeting new people.” Finding themselves trailing 1-0, Six Nations responded in the…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Lottery for next wave of Ontario cannabis stores being held today

August 20, 2019 79

TORONTO _ Ontario is holding its second lottery to select operators hoping to run cannabis shops…

Read more
Daily

First Nations women finally to be treated equally under Indian Act: Bennett

August 19, 2019 61

By Kristy Kirkup   THE CANADIAN PRESS   OTTAWA _ First Nations women will finally be…

Read more