Native Daughters Kaidynce Miller has strong passion for ball

By Neil Becker Sports Writer SIX NATIONS– It’s not hard to notice that Six Nations Native Daughters slugger Kaidynce Miller has a strong passion for playing ball. Despite her team concluding the regular season at home with a 10-5 loss on Friday, August 16th against the St. George Spartans, Miller whether batting or out in the field, was always smiling and laughing with teammates. “I just love being able to play,” Miller said afterwards. When asked about what the Native Daughters squad have improved on the most, she replied, “Everything. Batting, throwing, catching. Everyone has really improved.” Also expressing her passion for ball was Millers teammate Trinity Van Every who replied, “It’s fun being with friends, playing and meeting new people.” Finding themselves trailing 1-0, Six Nations responded in the…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice