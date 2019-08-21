Outgoing SNEC approves donations, OFNLP budget already spent

By Justin Lethbridge and Lynda Powless, Writers Just five months into the new fiscal year the Six Nations Elected Council has spent its entire annual gaming funds allotment estimated at almost $10 million. In a move to provide donations to local organizations Elected Chief Ava Hill told council she didn’t know where the donations would come from. “I don’t know where we’re going to find…There’s nothing left in OFNLP (Ontario First Nations Ltd Partnership).” Six Nations is one of 132 First Nations who receive annual gaming funds. SNEC received its 2019-2020 allotment in April. The OFNLP was created by the Chiefs of Ontario in 2008 to distribute the funds it receives from the Gaming Revenue Sharing and Financial Agreement with Ontario. Ontario First Nations annually receive one percent of all…



