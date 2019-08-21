Rebels bring home silver in Founders Cup competition

By Neil Becker Sports Writer WINNIPEG – They might not be returning home with the Founders Cup, but it was still an incredible performance by the Ontario Junior ‘B’ champions silver medal winning Six Nations Rebels. The Calgary Shamrocks edged out the Rebels by a single goal in a heart stopping 16-15 gold-medal match of the Canadian Lacrosse Association’s Junior Championship of Canada held last week in Winnipeg. With a devoted Six Nations community rooting them on, the Rebels left for the week long competition August 12th to the 18th with aspirations of re-capturing the Founders Cup which they last won in 2014. Six Nations were all business as they started off their first game with a 15-4 win against the North Shore Kodiaks in a game which saw tournament…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice