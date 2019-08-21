Sports
Six Nations mother daughter taking Rugby to Indigenous Ontario

August 21, 2019 1 view
Iroquois Roots Rugby co-founders Meagan Wilson and Melanie Squire are all smiles as they prepare for Sunday’s practice at the Six Nations field. (Photo By Neil Becker)

By Neil Becker Sports Writer SIX NATIONS– Iroquois Roots Rugby co-founders Meagan Wilson and her mother Melanie Squire are passionate about sharing their love for rugby to the indigenous youth. The two are taking the game on the road introducing ruby to 133 First Nations in Ontario. Wilson first discovered her love for rugby in Grade 9 and has gone on to star in the Thunder Indigenous Rugby Program and played for McMaster University. “However long it takes us to get there, that’s how long we’ll do it” Iroquois Roots Rugby program director Squire said. This mother and daughter duel organized Iroquois Rugby program in July 2017, with again the objective of going around to different reserves across Ontario and holding those free camps where to date an estimated 200…

