Local News
ticker

Six Nations popular Councillor Dave Hill passes at 71

August 21, 2019 73 views
Councillor Dave Hill was always early to help with Bread and Cheese (TIN File Photos)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer The Six Nations community is mourning the loss of Elected Councillor Dave Hill who passed away peacefully at the Brantford General Hospital on August 15th, 2019 at the age of 71. Known affectionately as “Big Dave”, Councillor Hill served the Six Nations as an Elected Councillor for 23 years, making him one of the longest serving councillors in Six Nations history, a Six Nations Elected Council statement says. Over the years he worked on several major projects and served on many committees as a member or as chair. Most recently he served on the Corporate and Emergency Services along with Councillor Helen Miller who told the Turtle Island News that he will be missed at council and in the community. “I’m really going to miss him…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

OPP SEARCHING LAKE ERIE FOR MISSING BOATER

August 22, 2019 84

 (HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is searching Lake Erie…

Read more
Daily

42 operators chosen to apply for Ontario pot store licences in second lottery 

August 21, 2019 88

By Shawn Jeffords THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- Ontario has selected 42 operators who can apply to…

Read more