Sports
ticker

Six Nations Tomahawks are Legends Cup champions!

August 21, 2019 1 view
The Six Nations Tomahawks finished off a storied undefeated season by winning on Sunday, August 18th the inaugural Legends Cup. (Submitted Photo)

By Neil Becker Sports Writer SIX NATIONS – It was a summer to remember for the Six Nations Tomahawks the first Senior Series Legends Cup Champs. The Tomahawks offence couldn’t be stopped as they exploded in a championship clinching 10-0 win against the Lakefield Rage during Legend Cup Finals at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena Sunday, August 18th. Earlier on championship Sunday, Six Nations rolled to a 10-5 semi-finals’ win against the Peel Region Tigers which qualified them for the finals. This tournament, which began on Saturday, saw the Tomahawks once again simply dominate as they defeated the Peel Region Tigers 9-3 before five hours later cranking up the offence in an 18-5 win against the Huntsville Hawks. Riding the momentum, Six Nations went on to celebrate making history the next…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

NHL players, Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis , former MPP Dave Levac, MP Phil McColeman and Elected Chief Ava Hill drop the puck starting the fun at Hockey Night in Brantford Wednesday. (Photo by Neil Becker)
Sports

Montour thrills fans at Hockey Night in Brantford

August 21, 2019 15

By: Neil Becker Writer BRANTFORD – Buffalo Sabres defenceman Brandon Montour couldn’t have asked for a…

Read more
Player of the game for Rebels Chayton King. Top Goaltender of the Tournament Briley Miller and tournament MVP goes to Marshall Powless. (Photo From Rebels Social Media)
Sports

Rebels bring home silver in Founders Cup competition

August 21, 2019 17

By Neil Becker Sports Writer WINNIPEG – They might not be returning home with the Founders…

Read more