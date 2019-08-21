Wilson Raybould statement on ethics commissioner’s report

OTTAWA- Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion released a report Wednesday that found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by improperly pressuring former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to halt the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, a Montreal engineering giant. Here is part of Wilson Raybould’s response to Dion’s report: “I am grateful for commissioner Mario Dion’s thorough report. It represents a vindication of the independent role of the attorney general and of the director of public prosecutions in criminal prosecutions, and reinforces for Canadians how essential it is to our democracy to uphold the rule of law and prosecutorial independence. The report confirms critical facts, consistent with what I shared with all Canadians, and affirms the position I have taken from the outset. The commissioner was not distracted by…
