Local News
ticker

Wilson Raybould statement on ethics commissioner’s report

August 21, 2019 59 views

OTTAWA- Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion released a report Wednesday that found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by improperly pressuring former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to halt the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, a Montreal engineering giant. Here is part of Wilson Raybould’s response to Dion’s report: “I am grateful for commissioner Mario Dion’s thorough report. It represents a vindication of the independent role of the attorney general and of the director of public prosecutions in criminal prosecutions, and reinforces for Canadians how essential it is to our democracy to uphold the rule of law and prosecutorial independence. The report confirms critical facts, consistent with what I shared with all Canadians, and affirms the position I have taken from the outset. The commissioner was not distracted by…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

OPP SEARCHING LAKE ERIE FOR MISSING BOATER

August 22, 2019 84

 (HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is searching Lake Erie…

Read more
Daily

42 operators chosen to apply for Ontario pot store licences in second lottery 

August 21, 2019 88

By Shawn Jeffords THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- Ontario has selected 42 operators who can apply to…

Read more