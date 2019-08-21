Wilson-Raybould was contacted by RCMP amid SNC-Lavalin scandal

Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould says she was contacted by and spoke with the RCMP in the midst of the SNC-Lavalin scandal. In an interview with The West Block’s Mercedes Stephenson, Wilson-Raybould said she has not been contacted since ethics commissioner She said she had been contacted earlier “I haven’t been contacted by the RCMP since they issued their statement but I will say that I have been contacted by the RCMP and that occurred last spring.” She said she was “not at liberty to talk about what we spoke about. That’s confidential, so I’ll leave it at that.” She said she is not aware of whether the force has contacted anyone else. Following the release of Dion’s report on Wednesday, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called for an RCMP investigation…
