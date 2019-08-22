Daily
National News

OPP SEARCHING LAKE ERIE FOR MISSING BOATER

August 22, 2019 84 views

 (HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is searching Lake Erie after receiving a report of a missing boater south of Fisherville in Haldimand County, Ontario.

On Thursday August 22, 2019 at 11:51 a.m., OPP responded the Featherstone Point area in Lake Erie for a report of a missing boater.

OPP investigation has determined that a 48-year-old male went out into Lake Erie to go fishing at approximately 11:00 a.m. in a small vessel off the shoreline near Featherstone Point.

When a friend checked the lake from shore through a telescope, approximately an hour later, they noticed the vessel was unoccupied and they contacted police.

The Haldimand County OPP Marine Unit, Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) and OPP helicopter searched the area and located the unoccupied vessel that the missing male had left in.

Resources are continuing to search the area on Lake Erie as well as an aerial search of the area.

Members of the OPP Emergency Response Team are assisting with a shoreline search of the area.

An update will be provided once information becomes available and is confirmed.

OPP is asking for anyone who may have any information to assist with the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. 

