Fatal vehicle accident on HWY 54

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 54 in Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario.

On Friday August 23, 2019 at 8:12 a.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to Highway 54 east of Mines Road for a two vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The 53-year-old female driver of the motorcycle suffered life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time pending next of kin notification.

The occupants in the pickup truck were not injured.

OPP investigation, thus far, determined the pickup truck and motorcycle were both travelling west bound on Highway 54 when the motorcycle attempted to pass the pickup truck and collided into the side of the pickup truck, ejecting the motorcyclist.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) are on scene to assist with the investigation.

Highway 54 is currently closed between Mines Road and Mckinnon Drive in Caledonia while emergency crews are on scene.

An update will be provided once information is available and is confirmed.

