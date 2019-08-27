FIVE ARRESTED FOLLOWING ROBBERY IN HAGERSVILLE

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged five people after investigating a robbery at a business on Main Street North in Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario.

On Sunday August 25, 2019 at 5:45 p.m., OPP responded to a business on Main Street North for a report of a robbery where suspects removed a quantity of liquor before assaulting an employee as they exited the business and fled in a vehicle.

OPP investigation has determined that on Sunday August 25, 2019 shortly before 5:45 p.m., two male suspects were seen trying to conceal bottles of liquor under their clothing when they were confronted by a witness. One of the suspects then assaulted an employee as they were fleeing the store.

Further witness reports provided a vehicle description to police that the suspects had fled the area in.

Members of the Six Nations Police Service assisted and patrolled the area for the suspect vehicle which was located in the area of Fourth Line Road and Chiefswood Road in Ohsweken, Six Nations of the Grand First Nation.

Two males and a female were located fleeing the vehicle and were arrested a short distance away.

Further patrols of the area resulting in OPP locating two more suspects who were arrested.

Further investigation determined the vehicle used by the suspects was a stolen vehicle.

Charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 is a 16-year-old male, a 14-year-old male, and a 15-year-old female.

Charged with robbery and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 is a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male.

All charged persons are from Hamilton, Ontario.

The youths are all to appear in the Youth Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

The 18-year-old male is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

