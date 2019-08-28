Local News
Back to School Nutrition Boxes a Success, with Health and Earth

August 28, 2019 61 views
Six Nations children will get help with staying health with nutrition boxes and helping Mother Earth at the same time.. (Photos by Jim C Powless)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer A new program by Healthy 6 Nay aimed at getting kids starting the school year healthy has been a huge success with demand for the free Nutritional Boxes outpacing the limited supplies. “We’re doing 50 today,” Kyleigh Farmer told the Turtle Island News, “but there was a really good response by the community so in two weeks we’re doing another 150.” Farmer is the main organizer behind the project, personally picking out and ordering all the items that went into the boxes. She said that all the items had to be bought online because sustainable items aren’t readily available in the area and she wanted to ensure that the boxes we eco-friendly. “Inside the boxes there’s either a thermos or lunch container along with a yogurt…

