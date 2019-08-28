Local News
Slider

Dancing to the beat of the drum at Credit First Nation

August 28, 2019 65 views
She’s got the moves at the Mississauga of Credit First Nation Pow Wow this past weekend...Story and photos page 4 (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer MISSISSAUGUA OF CREDIT FIRST NATION-Visitors, vendors, dancers and drummers came from across Turtle Island for the annual Three Fires Pow Wow held on the Mississauga’s of the Credit First Nation this past weekend. Only this year a new attraction garnered all the attention when the first nation revealed its much anticipated hand made giant dreamcatcher shaped arbour. Men and women of all ages came outfitted in colourful regalia to partake in the festivities while drum groups played under the impressive wooden arbour. Constructed by students from Waterloo University, dancers moved around it and drummers drummed under it. Made of wood curved in a winding pattern, the arbour is designed to look like a giant dream catcher when viewed from underneath. Brant County Mayor David Bailey was…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Isador Day (right) and Chiefs and Councillor meet with Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair. (Photo by B. Hendry)
Local News

Haudenosaunee Confederacy to look at regulating cannabis

August 28, 2019 116

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) may be stepping into a quagmire…

Read more
Chief Kirby Whiteduck meets with Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair and Isadore Day. (Photo by B. Hendry)
Local News

Feds holding talks on cannabis rules for First Nations

August 28, 2019 68

By Lynda Powless Editor While First Nations grapple with how to regulate the cannabis industry in…

Read more