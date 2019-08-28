Dancing to the beat of the drum at Credit First Nation

By Justin Lethbridge Writer MISSISSAUGUA OF CREDIT FIRST NATION-Visitors, vendors, dancers and drummers came from across Turtle Island for the annual Three Fires Pow Wow held on the Mississauga’s of the Credit First Nation this past weekend. Only this year a new attraction garnered all the attention when the first nation revealed its much anticipated hand made giant dreamcatcher shaped arbour. Men and women of all ages came outfitted in colourful regalia to partake in the festivities while drum groups played under the impressive wooden arbour. Constructed by students from Waterloo University, dancers moved around it and drummers drummed under it. Made of wood curved in a winding pattern, the arbour is designed to look like a giant dream catcher when viewed from underneath. Brant County Mayor David Bailey was…
