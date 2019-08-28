Feds holding talks on cannabis rules for First Nations

By Lynda Powless Editor While First Nations grapple with how to regulate the cannabis industry in their communities the federal government is already moving towards regulations. Some First Nation leaders have been in talks with organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair on legislating a cannabis plan for First Nations. Isadore Day, a former Ontario Regional Chief, now CEO of Bimaadzwin, a consulting company focusing on Indigenous Nationhood, has taken a strong industry role and has been involved in the talks. Day says cannabis regulations would be no different than federal, provincial and territorial regulations over the industry. Ottawa did not include First Nations in its cannabis regulatory and revenue-sharing regime. Instead the Cannabis Act gives provincial and territorial governments control over the industry’s distribution and retailing while Health Canada oversees…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice