Five Teenagers Arrested on Six Nations Following Robbery in Hagersville

A robbery and assault in Hagersville has resulted in five people e being arrested near Fourth Lin and Chiefswood Road on Sunday night. The Ontario Provincial Police were called to a business on Main Street North in Hagersville at 5:45p.m. on August 25th for a reported robbery of liquor and an assault. During their investigation the OPP determined that shortly before 5:45p.m. two male suspects were attempting to conceal bottles of liquor under their clothes when they were confronted by an employee of the business. One of the suspects assaulted the employee before they fled the store. After speaking with witness reports, the OPP were able to get a description of a vehicle that the suspects had fled the area in which they provided to Six nations Police. While patrolling…



