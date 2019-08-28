Local News
ticker

Haudenosaunee Confederacy to look at regulating cannabis

August 28, 2019 118 views
Isador Day (right) and Chiefs and Councillor meet with Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair. (Photo by B. Hendry)

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) may be stepping into a quagmire of who is in control of cannabis sales and production at Six Nations. The HCCC agreed to look at issues surrounding cannabis sales and use at Six Nations including medical use and policing issues at its meeting Saturday, August 24 2019. Mohawk Chief Allen MacNaughton told council former cigarette plants are being turned into cannabis plants and neighbourhoods are complaining of increased smells. “I believe you should have some say in what goes on around you. There’s people that are right next to GRE (Grand River Enterprises) and they have never been asked if they wanted that plant there. “ He said there have been complaints for years over dust and controls at the…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

She’s got the moves at the Mississauga of Credit First Nation Pow Wow this past weekend...Story and photos page 4 (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)
Local News

Dancing to the beat of the drum at Credit First Nation

August 28, 2019 66

By Justin Lethbridge Writer MISSISSAUGUA OF CREDIT FIRST NATION-Visitors, vendors, dancers and drummers came from across…

Read more
Chief Kirby Whiteduck meets with Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair and Isadore Day. (Photo by B. Hendry)
Local News

Feds holding talks on cannabis rules for First Nations

August 28, 2019 69

By Lynda Powless Editor While First Nations grapple with how to regulate the cannabis industry in…

Read more