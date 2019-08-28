Slider
Six Nations Chiefs playoff series lead disappears

August 28, 2019 54 views
The Peterborough Lakers sprinted out to a 5-0 first period lead and never looked back as they took Game 4 on Friday, August 23rd by a 15-9 score at the ILA. The championship best of seven series is now tied at 2-2. (Photo By Neil Becker)

By Neil Becker Writer SIX NATIONS – Not surprisingly the Major Series Lacrosse finals between the Six Nations Chiefs and Peterborough Lakers looks like it has the potential to go a full seven games.. “This is the sixth time in eight years we’ve played in the finals,” Chiefs coach Rich Kilgour said. “They are the two time defending champs and they are a great organization.” Six Nations is looking for some payback after losing to Peterbough in five games back in the 2017 finals. Six Nations got off to a strong start this year by winning the first two games of the series starting on August 18th with a 12-10 overtime win in Peterborough before the scene shifted to the ILA where Six Nations seized control in taking Game 2…

