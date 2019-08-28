Editorial
National News

The Amazon is burning…time to look at our own

August 28, 2019 54 views

The Amazon is burning You would have to live in a cave not to know that. The fires are hitting the rainforest edges eating away at the moment at lands that had already been converted from their natural state into farm tracts waiting for a plow or development. Still, some of the fires are reducing the size of the rainforest at the rate of the size of a football field a minute. What is really disturbing, and has focused the world’s attention, is there is nothing natural about the fires. They weren’t set by a flash of lighting or a cycle of nature but instead were intentionally set to get rid of brush and felled trees to make way for farm lands and beef grazing.The moves reflecting Brazil’s announcement it…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

She’s got the moves at the Mississauga of Credit First Nation Pow Wow this past weekend...Story and photos page 4 (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)
Local News

Dancing to the beat of the drum at Credit First Nation

August 28, 2019 66

By Justin Lethbridge Writer MISSISSAUGUA OF CREDIT FIRST NATION-Visitors, vendors, dancers and drummers came from across…

Read more
Isador Day (right) and Chiefs and Councillor meet with Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair. (Photo by B. Hendry)
Local News

Haudenosaunee Confederacy to look at regulating cannabis

August 28, 2019 119

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) may be stepping into a quagmire…

Read more