Yankees slugger Jacoby Ellsbury first Native American of Dine Navajo to make the Major Leagues

By Neil Becker Writer NEW YORK – Jacoby Ellsbury made history in June 30, 2007 joining the Boston Red Sox and becoming the first Native American of Dine’ Navajo decent to play in the major leagues. Unfortunately he hasn’t played since 2017 due to an assortment of injuries in the American League Championship series. The 35 year-old who was born in Madras Oregan has been rehabbing from plantar fascists and various hip issues at the New York Yankees spring training complex in Tampa Florida with no timetable for a return. In his career Elllsbury’s finest hour was the 2007 World Series when he hit .438 in helping the Red Sox win the World Series in a series four game sweep against the Colorado Rockies. Six years later Ellsbury would win…



