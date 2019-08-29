Brantford Police Blotter

Location: Grey Street

Incident: On Saturday August 24, 2019 at approximately 12:00 p.m. Community Patrol Officers observed a vehicle travelling down Grey Street. The vehicle had been borrowed and not returned to the owner on August 20, 2019. Officers were able to stop the vehicle as is stopped at a business and arrested the occupants. While dealing with the male driver he was found to be in possession of brass knuckles and was an unlicensed driver. While dealing with the female passenger she was found to be in possession methamphetamine, fentanyl and hydromorphone pills. A further search of the vehicle revealed further quantities of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, Canadian currency and other drug related paraphernalia. In total over $3000.00 of methamphetamine, $3000.00 worth of Fentanyl and $250 worth of hydromorphone was located. As a result of the investigation a 24 year old Brantford male is charged with Possession of Prohibited Weapon under the Criminal Code and Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence under the Highway Traffic Act. A 28 year old Brantford woman is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x3 (methamphetamine, Fentanyl and Hydromorphone) under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Location: Henry Street

Incident: On Saturday August 24, 2019 just after 7:30 p.m. Community Patrol Officers observed a vehicle travelling on Henry Street. Officers observed one of the vehicles doors open and close as the vehicle was travelling and then make an abrupt stop into a business parking lot. Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke to the male driver. The driver was unable to produce a driver’s licence and information was received that he was a prohibited driver x3. The driver was also wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant from another jurisdiction. As a result of the investigation a 34 year old Brantford male was arrested on the outstanding warrant and was charged with Operation Motor Vehicle While Prohibited under the Criminal Code and Drive While Under Suspension x2 under the Highway Traffic Act.

Location: Charing Cross Street

Incident: On Saturday August 24, 2019 just after 11:00 p.m. Brantford Police Service were conducting a R.I.D.E Check on Charing Cross Street. Community Patrol Officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed towards the R.I.D.E Check. The driver was signaled to slow down and stop but failed to do so and preceded through the R.I.D.E Check. Officers were able to stop the vehicle and spoke to the female driver and passenger. Information was received that the licence plates attached to the vehicle had been reported missing/stolen and the validation tag had been reported stolen. The occupants of the vehicle were arrested. While dealing with the accused they were found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine ($2500.00), cocaine ($200.00) and hydromorphone pills ($40.00) along with Canadian currency and other drug paraphernalia. As a result of the investigation a 37 year old Brantford women is charged with Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000.00 x2 and Obstruct Police under the Criminal Code. She is also charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x3 under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. She is further charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence. Drive Motor Vehicle – No Permit under the Highway Traffic Act and Operate Motor Vehicle – No Insurance under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act. A 41 year old Brantford woman is charged with Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000.00 x2 under the Criminal Code. She is also charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x3 under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Location: Burgess Crescent

Incident: On Friday August 23, 2019 just before 11:00 p.m. Brantford Police Service responded to a 9-1-1 call at an address on Burgess Crescent. A vehicle had just driven by the victim’s residence and shot at and caused damage to their vehicle in the driveway with a BB gun. Community Patrol Officers attended to the residence where they located the vehicle and the damage. Investigation revealed that the victim had had an earlier dispute with the suspect who was the one seen driving by and shooting at and causing damage to their vehicle. Officers were able to locate and arrest the accused without incident and the BB gun was recovered. A 20 year old Brantford male is charged with Mischief to Property Under $5000.00 and Breach of Recognizance.

Location: King George Road

Incident: On Tuesday August 20, 2019 just after 3:30 a.m. Community Patrol Officers observed a vehicle traveling on King George Road with no lights. Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke to the male driver. While speaking to the driver Officers observed signs of impairment and gave a roadside screening device demand. The driver

failed the roadside screening device and was arrested. The accused was transported to the Brantford Police Service where he was to provide samples of his breath as required by law. The accused samples were over the legal limit. A 21 year old Kitchener male is charged with 80 Plus under the Criminal Code. He is further charged with Novice Driver Blood Alcohol Concentration – Above Zero and Drive Without Proper Light under the Highway Traffic Act. The accused licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

Location: King George Road

Incident: On Wednesday August 21, 2019 just after 6:00 a.m. Community Patrol Officers were monitoring traffic on King George Road when they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. Officers confirmed the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed over the posted speed limit. The vehicle was confirmed to be travelling at 151 km/hr in a posted 80 km.hr zone. Officers performed a traffic stop and spoke to the male driver. As a result of the investigation a 22 year old Brantford male is charged with Speeding 151 km.hr in a 80 km.hr zone and Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt under the Highway Traffic Act. The drivers licence was suspended for 7 days and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

