National News
Canadian Press NewsAlert: Court allows six of 12 Trans Mountain appeals TMX-Pipeline

September 4, 2019 44 views

VANCOUVER- The Federal Court of Appeal says six of 12 proposed legal challenges to the Trans Mountain pipeline project can proceed.

The federal government approved the plan to triple the capacity of an existing pipeline from Alberta’s oilpatch to the coast of British Columbia for a second time in June.

Environmental groups and First Nations sought leave to appeal, arguing the ecological assessment and consultation process were inadequate.

The court has released a written decision saying it will allow six of the 12 requests to appeal.

It says the allowed challenges are limited to the narrow issue of the adequacy of the consultation with Indigenous Peoples and related issues.

 

