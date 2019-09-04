Maracle Mans Celebrates Nine Years

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Nine years after opening up a chip wagon beside a gas station, Jesse Maracle is looking ahead to the expansion of his popular takeout restaurant. “We’re starting construction around the corner from here.” Maracle told the Turtle Island News during the anniversary celebration at his current Fourth Line location. “It’ll be a bigger building with more seating but I’m trying to keep things based on takeout and so we’re going to add a drive-through window for quicker service.” Maracle started the business after working at Sit’N’Bull Gas station on Sixth Line. “I was working at the gas station ad I’d ask myself why there wasn’t anywhere to get food around there.” After a bit of thinking Maracle decided to look into opening his own chip shack….



