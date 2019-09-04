Mistake in election code lead to term limit applying after election

By Justin Lethbridge Writer It all comes down to a word. Veteran Six Nations Band Councillors learned last week a typo in the new election code has allowed them to run for office again in November. Elections Officer Steve Williams says the use of the word “prior” in the election code changed the understanding of the code. He says “prior” means limits on the number of consecutive terms sitting councillors can serve doesn’t come into effect after the November election. But, he says the word was suppose to be taken out. “A member of the committee was suppose to take it (prior) out before the vote on the code, but he forgot,” Williams said., That oops means the current council members are all eligible to run again despite length of…



