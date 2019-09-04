Provincial Minister of Education Tours Polytechnic

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Things got hot during a visit last week to Six Nations Polytechnic in Brantford for Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce but it had nothing to do with politics. Instead the Minister donned equipment and had a welding lesson. While making stops across the province ahead of the start of the school year, the Minister stopped at Polytechnic on Thursday August 29th to view the campus, and meet with students. Minister Lecce said he wanted to show the students Ontario is supporting them and their education. “My message is really one of support for the program here which is three years in the making, leveraging working with the private sector, public sector coming together to help our kids,” he said. He said he was also there…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice