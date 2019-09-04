SAO Assault Case Heard in Brantford Court

An assault charge that was laid on Senior Administrative officer Dayle Bomberry was heard for the first time in Brantford Court on August 29th. Bomberry was not present to at what was to be his first appearance but a representative from his lawyer’s office was. The date was moved until September 19th as the disclosure was not yet available. Bomberry is facing a charge of assault stemming from an altercation he had with Rhonda Martin on May 27th. According to those who watched the incident occur, the altercation began after several women noticed a man loitering around the Six Nations library parking lot. Not recognizing the man and worried for her communities safety, Rhonda Martin went over and asked him who he was and what he was doing. He only…
