Six Nations Elected Council Sponsors Rivermen

The Six Nations Elected Council have approved a donation request for financial assistance by the Six Nations Rivermen as they play for the Presidents Cup in Kahnawake. The Elected Council approved to donate $5,000 to the team to go towards the costs to travel and stay in Kahnawake. The team is already in Kahnawake so instead of receiving the money they will instead be reimbursed for $5,000 towards the costs of their hotels and other travel expenses. The funds will come out of the sport donation budget, leaving it with just over $36,000 left….



