OPP INVESTIGATE BREAK AND ENTER AND THEFT OF AN ATM MACHINE

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) -Members of the Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to attend a gas station on Beverly Street West in the village of St George in the County of Brant at approximately 4:00 a.m. on August 28, 2019 in response to a break and enter.

OPP officers conducted their investigation and found that unknown person(s) gained entry at The Esso Gas Bar located at 21 Beverly Street West in the village of St George in the County of Brant once inside would be thieves stole an ATM machine and did damage to the building in the process.

Suspect and suspect vehicle pictures included.

County of Brant OPP are asking for assistance from the public in identifying suspect and suspect vehicles in this case. If you have any information or were in the area of Beverly Street West and saw any suspicious people or vehicles please contact the County of Brant OPP Criminal Investigation unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information about this or any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you

can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online

message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a

cash reward of up to $2,000.

