Daily
National News

New policy recognizing Aboriginal rights could accelerate B.C. treaty process

September 6, 2019 32 views

VANCOUVER _ The federal and provincial governments along with the First Nations Summit have reached an agreement on a new policy approach that could accelerate the treaty-making process in British Columbia.

 

Treaty negotiations in B.C. have been plodding along since the early 1990s, with 11 agreements reached and another 28 in advanced negotiation stages.

 

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett says the changes mean First Nations will no longer have to give up their rights to self-government and negotiators will automatically recognize those rights.

 

Bennett says that change _ along with the federal government’s move to forgive or reimburse First Nations about $1.4 billion in legal costs _ may convince other Indigenous groups to come to the negotiating table.

 

The summit represents 65 First Nations involved in the treaty process, which is about half of all Indian Act bands in the province.

 

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, which has opposed the treaty-making process over the issue of giving up Aboriginal rights, says in a news release it’s disappointed the policy doesn’t address the issue of overlapping territory between neighbouring nations.

 

Robert Phillips, a First Nations Summit political executive, says they’ve heard from many chiefs in and out of the treaty process that the issue of overlapping and shared territory needs to be dealt with and a forum is planned for next March to find solutions.

 

Bennett says she wants critics of the treaty process to read the policy changes.

 

“It will, I think, allay a lot of fears. We’re dealing with the cynicism that’s rightfully there of 150-plus years of broken promises.”

 

Phillips says he’s hopeful that the changes will lead to more treaties because the policy is based on principles from the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

 

He says one of the biggest criticisms of the treaty process in the past has been lack of recognition of Aboriginal title.

 

This treaty process won’t be like a divorce separating the governments and First Nations, Phillips says.

 

“It’s actually a marriage where we can work together nation to nation with Canada and government to government with British Columbia.”

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

AFN Regional Chief Moreley Googoo suspended pending investigation

September 6, 2019 35

The Assembly of First Nations executive council  has suspended Nova Scotia-Newfoundland Regional Chief Morley Googoo after…

Read more
Ironically Six Nation is not only a shareholder in Hydro One but investor in the Niagara Reinforcement Line that was protested by Six Nations people until Tuesday July 16, 2019 (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)
Daily

Hydro One Announces Completion of Niagara Reinforcement Line

September 6, 2019 33

By Turtle Island News staff The Niagara Reinforcement Line has officially been completed. In a media…

Read more

Leave a Reply