Daily
National News

New water plant for First Nation under boil water advisories for 22 years

September 6, 2019 23 views

SHOAL LAKE, Ont.-A First Nation on the Manitoba-Ontario boundary is closer to getting safe drinking water.

Government officials are at Shoal Lake 40 to celebrate the start of construction on a new water treatment system.

The community of 300 residents has been under boil-water advisories since 1997.

The new plant is to be completed by December 2020.

The reserve was cut off from the mainland in 1915 during construction of an aqueduct that supplies Winnipeg with drinking water.

An all-season road dubbed “Freedom Road” opened to the community in June.

Chief Erwin Redsky said in a release that the new water system builds on the success of the road.

“After decades of denial, our people can finally look forward to the day when we, like the citizens of Winnipeg, can turn on our taps and access clean, safe Shoal Lake water,” he said.

Indigenous Services Canada is contributing up to $33 million for the project.

Member of Parliament Bob Nault, who represents Ontario’s Kenora riding, said every Canadian has the absolute right to turn on their taps and get safe and clean water.

“Anything short of that is unacceptable,” he said in a statement.

“While access to safe drinking water is something that perhaps many Canadians take for granted, it is a reality that for far too many First Nations in Ontario and across our country, they have waited much too long to turn on the tap and not have to worry about it.”

The federal government has said it wants to end all long-term drinking water advisories on public systems on reserves by March 2021.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

AFN Regional Chief Moreley Googoo suspended pending investigation

September 6, 2019 33

The Assembly of First Nations executive council  has suspended Nova Scotia-Newfoundland Regional Chief Morley Googoo after…

Read more
Ironically Six Nation is not only a shareholder in Hydro One but investor in the Niagara Reinforcement Line that was protested by Six Nations people until Tuesday July 16, 2019 (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)
Daily

Hydro One Announces Completion of Niagara Reinforcement Line

September 6, 2019 33

By Turtle Island News staff The Niagara Reinforcement Line has officially been completed. In a media…

Read more

Leave a Reply