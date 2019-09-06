Daily
National News

Oh how sweet it isn’t: Navajo president bans candy at parade

September 6, 2019 35 views

By Felicia Fonseca

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.- Oh how sweet it isn’t.

Thousands of people will line a highway on the Navajo Nation this Saturday for the largest Native American parade in the country.

But children eagerly waiting to scoop up candy might not get any tossed their way.

Jonathan Nez

Tribal President Jonathan Nez has banned participants from handing out candy and other junk food at the parade in the tribal capital of Window Rock. He’s encouraging healthier giveaways like fruit, vegetables and bottled water.

His efforts are soured by a legal opinion from the tribe’s legislative branch that says the ban applies only to the executive branch.

Parade participants sign a waiver agreeing to throw candy from at least 5 feet (1.5 metres) away from floats. It recommends giving out school supplies and fruit.

 

 

