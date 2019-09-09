Daily
National News

Oil drilling plan near Utah monument draws tribal opposition

September 9, 2019 15 views

By Morgan Smith

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SALT LAKE CITY _ Environmentalists and tribal organizations are protesting a lease sale by the U.S. government that would allow oil and gas companies to develop land considered archaeologically sensitive near a national monument stretching across the Utah-Colorado border that houses sacred tribal sites.

 

Documents show about 47 square miles (122 square kilometres) of land near Hovenweep National Monument in southeast Utah are being offered during the Bureau of Land Management’s September lease sale.

 

The sale comes amid an ongoing debate over drilling in states like Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico.

 

Environmentalists and tribal organizations say drilling on the high desert would damage the prehistoric structures and pollute the air.

 

Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kimberly Finch pointed to leasing guidelines that companies are asked to follow to be environmentally conscious.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

AFN outlines First Nations election priorities ahead of fall vote

September 9, 2019 16

By Teresa Wright   THE CANADIAN PRESS   OTTAWA _ Canada has been treating Indigenous issues…

Read more
Daily

AFN Regional Chief Moreley Googoo suspended pending investigation

September 6, 2019 99

The Assembly of First Nations executive council  has suspended Nova Scotia-Newfoundland Regional Chief Morley Googoo after…

Read more

Leave a Reply