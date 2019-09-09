Police Blotter September 9 2019

Type: Impaired – Alcohol

Incident: On Saturday September 7, 2019 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Brantford Police Service responded to a 9-1-1 call on Charlotte Street. A male had driven to the area and when he got out of his vehicle caused a disturbance and was seen walking away with open alcohol. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they located the male a short distance away. The male was seen walking down the street with an open bottle of beer. Officers spoke to the male and observed signs of impairment. The male was given a demand for a roadside screening device. The male registered a fail and was arrested. The accused was transported in order to provide samples of his breath as required by law. The accused samples were over two times the legal limit. As a result of the investigation a 29 year old Ayr male is charged with Operation While Impaired under the Criminal Code. The accused licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

Incident: On Tuesday September 3, 2019 just after 5:30 p.m. Brantford Police Service responded to a call about an impaired driver on Lynden Road. An unknown female had attended to a business on Lynden Road where she was refused service due to suspected intoxication. The female was seen getting into a vehicle and leaving the area. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they located the vehicle a short distance away driving on Wayne Gretzky Parkway. Officers observed the vehicle travelling at a slow rate of speed, turning without using a signal and poor driving ability. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle which at first would not stop for police. The driver pulled into a parking lot where she was stopped and spoken to by police. Officers while dealing with the female driver observed signs of impairment and was arrested. The driver was transported in order to provide samples of her breath as required by law. The accused samples were over three times the legal limit. As a result of the investigation a 54 year old Brantford woman is charged with Operation While Impaired and 80 Plus under the Criminal Code. The accused licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

Incident: On Monday September 2, 2019 just after 12:00 a.m. Community Patrol Officers were monitoring traffic on King George Road when they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. Officers confirmed the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed over the posted speed limit. The vehicle was confirmed to be travelling at 151 km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone. Officers performed a traffic stop and spoke to the male driver. As a result of the investigation a 35 year old Kitchener male is charged with Speeding 151 km/hr in a 80 km/hr zone and Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt under the Highway Traffic Act. The drivers licence was suspended for 7 days and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

Incident: On Sunday September 1, 2019 just after 5:00 a.m. Brantford Police Service responded to a motor vehicle collision on Riddolls Ave at Alfred Street. A single motor vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they located the vehicle. Information had been received that a male driver and female passenger had been in the vehicle and that the male driver had fled the scene. Investigation revealed that the female had been operating the vehicle and there were no other occupants. While dealing with the female Officers observed signs of impairment and she was arrested. The accused was transported in order to provide samples of her breath as required by law. The accused samples were over the legal limit. As a result of the investigation a 20 year old Brantford woman has been charged with Operation While Impaired and 80 Plus under the Criminal Code. The accused licence has been suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

