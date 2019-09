Six Nations Man Faces Impaired Driving and Stolen Vehicle Charges

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Sunday, September 8, 2019, at approximately 6:57 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment, responded to an incident at a Cockshutt Road, Townsend, Norfolk County address.

It was determined that a Good Samaritan observed a suspicious person and began to chase that individual when police were contacted. As a result, officers arrived on scene and located a stolen vehicle nearby and subsequently took the accused into custody without incident.

Police have charged 19-year-old Lyle WHITE of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, Ontario with the following offences:

Operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page