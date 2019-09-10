Police

Six Nations Man Faces Impaired Driving and Stolen Vehicle Charges

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Sunday, September 8, 2019, at approximately 6:57 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment, responded to an incident at a Cockshutt Road, Townsend, Norfolk County address.

 

It was determined that a Good Samaritan observed a suspicious person and began to chase that individual when police were contacted. As a result, officers arrived on scene and located a stolen vehicle nearby and subsequently took the accused into custody without incident.

 

Police have charged 19-year-old Lyle WHITE of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, Ontario with the following offences:

 

  • Operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs
  • Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus
  • Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000

 

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.

