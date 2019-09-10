Six Nations man facing charges for “sinning out” fair grounds

SIX NATIONS-Six Nations Police have charged an Ohsweken man after reports of a white GM vehicle and Chrysler car spinning out at the fair grounds Sunday Sept., 7th, 2019 at 2:13a.m..

SN Police said a call reported cars driving around the fair grounds that began to “spin up” the parking lot. Upon arrival Police were given a licence plate for a Chrysler and looked in the nearby area where they spotted a silver Chrysler 300 vehicle at 4th Line and Chiefswood Road, heading southbound. Police conducted a traffic stop on Chiefswood Road. Police said the man initially denied being at the fair grounds. Police said they told the man his vehicle matched the one reported and the licence plate was similar. The driver admitted to being at the fair grounds, but denied “spinning up” the parking lot.

Police charged Vernon Ronald Hill, 21, with Operation while Prohibited and Driving while Suspended. The vehicle was held for a 45 day impound due to the Disqualified driving charge. Hill was released on a Promise to Appear with a court date of October 24th 2019.

Add Your Voice