Wanted Norfolk man runs from police

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Sunday, September 8, 2019, at approximately 2:02 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment charged a 19-year-old accused after running from police at a King Street, Delhi, Norfolk County address.

It was determined that members were on patrol when an individual wanted in connection with another investigation fled from the area.

As a result, officers took the accused into custody without incident.

Charged with the following offences is 19-year-old Harley Jack VAN DAMME of Norfolk County, Ontario:

Escape Lawful custody

Resist peace officer

Fail to comply with probation order (two counts)

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.

Add Your Voice