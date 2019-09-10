Police

Wanted Norfolk man runs from police

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Sunday, September 8, 2019, at approximately 2:02 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment charged a 19-year-old accused after running from police at a King Street, Delhi, Norfolk County address.

 

It was determined that members were on patrol when an individual wanted in connection with another investigation fled from the area.

 

As a result, officers took the accused into custody without incident.

 

Charged with the following offences is 19-year-old Harley Jack VAN DAMME of Norfolk County, Ontario:

 

  • Escape Lawful custody
  • Resist peace officer
  • Fail to comply with probation order (two counts)

 

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.

