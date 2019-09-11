Federal election is on…

The country is in election mode. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be heading to Rideau Hall today to ask Governor General Julie Payette to dissolve parliament launched a six week federal election campaign that all gears up to an October 21 election. For most of the country its a choice of colours who will represent them in Ottawa but for First Nations that choice isn’t just about colour. It’s about whether to vote or not. AFN leader Perry Bellegarde outlined what he believes are First Nations election priorities. He claims Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer should disavow the approach of his predecessor Stephen Harper and be more open and accessible. Apparently Scheer’s failure to attend AFN assemblys is a closed and less accessible approach yet there are a couple of hundred…



