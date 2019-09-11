Local News
ticker

Glebe Farm Lands Excluded From Brantford Southern Access Road

September 11, 2019 57 views
Former BSAR route through city and Glebe lands.

BRANTFORD- A recent amendment to Brantford’s Transportation and Master Plan has excluded Six Nations Glebe Lands from being part of a planned Brantford Southern Access Road (BSAR). The Glebe Lands are Six Nations lands adjacent to the city of Brantford at the site of the historic Mohawk Village. The lands are divided into segments near the Mohawk Chapel adjacent to Mohawk Park, next to the Woodland Cultural Centre and behind Pauline Johnson School. The Six Nations Elected Council released a statement welcoming the amendment. “Today, SNEC view’s the City of Brantford’s decision to exclude our Glebe Lands as a part of the City of Brantford’s Transportation Master Plan as a positive step towards reconciliation and relationship building between the City of Brantford and Six Nations.” The statement acknowledges that Glebe…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Leaders grapple with questions on ethics, values on Day 1 of campaign 

September 11, 2019 41

By Stephanie Levitz THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- An election campaign sure to feature plenty of pocketbook…

Read more
A happy Miss Six Nations, Aleria McKay, receives her crown during the 152nd annual fair. (Photo by Jim C Powless)  More Fair photos inside on page 5.
Local News

Six Nations Fair a 152 year old hit

September 11, 2019 47

Culture, History and Fun at the Six Nations Fall Fair By Justin Lethbridge Writer The beginning…

Read more