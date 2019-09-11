Glebe Farm Lands Excluded From Brantford Southern Access Road

BRANTFORD- A recent amendment to Brantford’s Transportation and Master Plan has excluded Six Nations Glebe Lands from being part of a planned Brantford Southern Access Road (BSAR). The Glebe Lands are Six Nations lands adjacent to the city of Brantford at the site of the historic Mohawk Village. The lands are divided into segments near the Mohawk Chapel adjacent to Mohawk Park, next to the Woodland Cultural Centre and behind Pauline Johnson School. The Six Nations Elected Council released a statement welcoming the amendment. “Today, SNEC view’s the City of Brantford’s decision to exclude our Glebe Lands as a part of the City of Brantford’s Transportation Master Plan as a positive step towards reconciliation and relationship building between the City of Brantford and Six Nations.” The statement acknowledges that Glebe…



