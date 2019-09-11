Six Nations and Seminoles partnering to send aid to Bahamas

By Justin Lethbridge Writer A Six Nations company, its charitable foundation and the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Oklahoma are all partnering to send aid to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian hit the island nation last week. The Bahamas are in rescue and relief mode after Category Five hurricane Dorian devastated the islands last week. First making land fall on September 1st, Dorian stalled over the Bahamas subjecting the islands to 185-mile-and-hour winds, over three feet of rainfall rain and flooding for two days straight. Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said that the country was in the midst of a ‘historic tragedy’. Prime Minister Trudeau, announced Canada would be giving $500,000 in assistance to the island nation. The UN World Food Programme said that food would be needed for 14,500…



